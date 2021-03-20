City & County Credit Union, which has an Eagan location, invites the community to nominate a small business or nonprofit making an impact in the community for Making the Greater Good Even Greater – a semi-annual voting contest that awards $2,000 to two winning organizations.

“At City & County Credit Union, we know that community matters now more than ever,” Bailey Germain, creative marketing and brand manager, said. “As organizations continue to face the challenges of COVID-19, City & County Credit Union is committed to providing the financial support and awareness they need to continue making an impact in the community we live and work in.”

Nominations will be accepted until March 31 at cccu.com/greater-good. Organizations must operate within City & County Credit Union’s field of membership, which includes Dakota County.

Voting will begin April 8 on City & County Credit Union’s Facebook page. The nonprofit and small business with the most votes by midnight on April 15 will take home a $2,000 check.

Tags

Load comments