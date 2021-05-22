Minnesota Valley Mothers of Multiples will have a consignment sale for gently used children’s items 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.
The goal of the sale is to provide high-quality children’s items at reasonable prices. The offering differs from sale to sale and season to season depending on what members decide to sell. Aside from large children’s/baby equipment, the sale includes gently-used clothes in size 0-12 years in brands like Carters, Gymboree, Old Navy, GAP, Janie and Jack, Hanna Andersson, Cat & Jack, and more.
MVMOM is a not-for-profit community organization. All proceeds benefit members – mothers of multiples (twins, triplets, quads, etc.). The group helps out members who are on bed-rest, have babies in NICU, or struggling with unforeseen circumstances. Emotional and mental support is always free but sometimes meals, date night or grocery shopping help is also needed.
More is at mvmomsale.setmore.com.
