What started out as a widespread community survey effort to study the spread of COVID-19 in several parts of Minnesota, ended after a series of “troubling incidents.” Including one in Eitzen, Minnesota, on the Iowa border.
According to a Friday, Sept. 25, statement released by Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff, a survey team compromised of three people were conducting voluntary, random COVID-19 surveys in Eitzen on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The team was surrounded by three men who refused to accept the team’s identification as public health workers, Huff stated. The statement also says one of the men was armed.
Huff said the team felt the intention of the men was to intimidate them. The statement also cited there were several other incidents where a dog walker or other neighbor questioned the teams or yelled at them and threatened to call the police.
“Through the CASPER survey, we had hoped to better understand how COVID-19 is spreading in Minnesota and how it is affecting people. That kind of understanding could have helped us improve multiple aspects of our response,” Huff said in his Friday statement.
Public Information Officer for the department Julie Bartkey said no charges were filed from the survey team. The story has since gained national attention from ABC News and a large number of other outlets.
Later on Friday, Sept. 25, Eitzen Mayor Jeff Adamson issued a statement describing the events from a different point of view. In the statement, he says a concerned citizen notified a city official of three people driving an unmarked vehicle with California state license plates. The city had not been notified previously about a team conducting COVID-19 surveys and tests, Adamson stated.
A city official and two other residents reportedly met the team to verify their identification and “out of an abundance of caution,” the city official and residents contacted the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to verify the team’s presence in the city.
The department confirmed the team’s identity, but noted the vehicle was supposed to be marked. They did park on either side of the team’s vehicle, but Adamson said it was “never blocked.” The team was left to conduct their research within the city, the statement said.
“We would like to make clear there was never a gun or any weapon present and no threats or aggressive behavior occurred during the interaction between the city members and the COVID-19 team,” Adamson wrote.
About the allegation of a weapon, Adamson wrote, “We can only assume that the team misinterpreted a large fire department communication radio in a holster for a firearm.”
The statement concluded that the city responds quickly to any situation where citizens feel there is reason for concern. “In a very small town where everyone knows everyone, a group of unfamiliar people with out of state plates is unusual, and to some residents is cause for concern,” Adamson wrote.
A statement from Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett said the sheriff’s office had little information other than what has been reported by several media outlets. They cannot confirm or deny the allegations of the incident, but it is under investigation.
Inglett said they requested additional information from MDH, but have yet to receive it. The alleged victims have not contacted the sheriff’s office. Inglett adds they are unsure of the identities of the purported victims and have not spoken with them directly.
He added the allegations are concerning and wishes the surveyors would have immediately “reported the incident to law enforcement.”
Other surveyors in Minnesota report similar issues, especially with teams whose members include people of color. On a positive note, Huff noted many teams had positive interactions with people and reported great experiences, he said in a media call on Sept. 25.
The survey was part of an effort titled CASPER, or modified Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response. The survey was developed by the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) and has been previously used to collect household information during public health emergencies such as hurricanes, oil spills and the Zika virus outbreak, according to MDH’s website. Several other states conduct the same survey.
Households included in the survey were chosen at random to make sure the survey represents the general population of Minnesota. No one is required to participate in the surveys.
Households were not notified in advance if they had been selected. Individual members of a household could either comply or refuse the survey and the tests.
Survey teams also had a health care professional trained to do two different COVID-19 tests, including a nasal swab test to see if household members currently had COVID-19 and a blood test to see if they already had the virus.
The information page for the CASPER survey also said survey teams will be wearing masks when first knocking on doors, as well as vests with identifying name tags and vehicles will have stickers that say “COVID-19 Survey Team.”
According to the department, oftentimes, CASPER surveys are used to:
- Understand how COVID-19 has spread in Minnesota communities.
- Understand what caused COVID-19 to spread in certain areas.
- Explore how COVID-19 transmission and infection rates differ among regions in Minnesota.
- Identify the percentage of people infected with COVID-19 that have no symptoms.
- Improve health messaging and help stop COVID-19 spread.
