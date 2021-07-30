The Dakota County Historical Society will host its weekly August Concerts in the Orchard at the LeDuc Historic Estate, sponsored by Merchants Bank. The concerts will take place each Sunday during the month of August at 6:30 p.m. in the apple orchards at the LeDuc Estate. The concerts are free of charge, but donations are encouraged. Attendees will want to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on during the event. The first concert will take place on Aug. 1 and feature the Squires. The band on Aug. 8 will be announced when a group has been secured. On Aug. 15, New Pearl Buttons will be live from the LeDuc’s orchard. A special event by Darlene and the Boys will take place Aug. 22 and feature free brats, hot dogs and ice cream thanks to the generosity of Merchants Bank. The final concert on Aug. 29 will feature the musical talents of Double Down Daredevils.
The LeDuc Historic Estate is located at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings. For more information, contact the LeDuc Estate at 651-438-848, or visit www.dakotahistory.org.
