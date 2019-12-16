Echo Park Elementary School of Leadership, Engineering and Technology celebrated Computer Science Education Week Dec. 9-13 by having students participate in different coding activities and the Hour of Code through code.org. On Dec. 9, to kick off the week, over 20 volunteers from Accenture shared how coding is used in their jobs and worked with students on code. Students explored concepts including block coding and coding with robotics. Fifth grade students learned more about the coding language, Python, said Rebecca Haehnel, magnet teacher on special assignment.
