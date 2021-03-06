Dakota County residents can help their yard and save money through the annual Recycling Association of Minnesota compost bin and rain barrel sale.
Residents get 30 percent off when they order online, while supplies last, at recycleminnesota.org, using the promo code Dakota. Pre-ordered bins and barrels can be picked up at the city of Lakeville Central Maintenance Facility Wednesday, May 12 from 3–6 p.m. and Thursday, May 13 from 8–10 a.m. Pick-up can also be at the city of Mendota Heights Public Works Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m.–noon or at any of other distribution events in the metro area.
By composting at home, people can easily convert organic materials — grasses, leaves, garden debris and food scraps — into a nutrient-rich mixture that will reduce the need for yard fertilizers and pesticides. Rain barrels reduce stormwater runoff and store water that can be used later for lawns and gardens.
The Recycling Association of Minnesota partners with cities and counties throughout Minnesota to bring residents affordable rain barrels and compost bins at reduced costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.