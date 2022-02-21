Music is about feelings – obvious or implied, coaxed or unleashed, subtle or overwhelming. But does everyone feel the same feeling? And can we be rational about our feelings to better understand our emotions?
In this edition of the Lakeville Area Arts Center Coffee Concerts, composer Randall Davidson will lead the audience through these processes and more using his compositions to explore basic reactions to music during “funnymeanhappysad” Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave.
This one-of-a-kind interactive show will supply audiences (in-person and online) with a unique set of tools:
- an “emoticard” to score reactions using miniature golf pencils,
- a glossary of emotion words (a.k.a. affects), and
- an open town hall setting that encourages interactions with the musicians.
Davidson credits his inspiration for this program to Leonard Bernstein and his Young People’s Concerts in the 1950s and 60s. Davidson says that “this program is a ‘Lenny’ in that the musicians will be on stage the entire show to demonstrate musical examples. The difference: audience members will also play a much more active part, connecting with the performers through ‘shows of hands,’ laughter, and Q & A’s.”
Davidson has enrolled the talents of some of Minnesota’s best musicians: singer Maria Jette, oboe/English hornist Merilee Klemp, violinist Elise Parker, violist Judy MacGibbon, cellists Ben Osterhouse and Randall Davidson, bassist Rolf Erdahl, and pianist Shannon Wettstein with one or two surprise guest appearances.
In-person tickets cost $18 and $15 (ages 60-plus/18 and under) for general admission seating.
Audrey Johnson Companies is celebrating its 56th anniversary in residential and commercial real estate in Lakeville. In honor of this occasion, they are a Season Sponsor for this 14th season of the Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. Complimentary coffee provided by Caribou Coffee.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
