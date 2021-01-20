Minnesota House DFL leaders and legislators announced their first priorities for the 2021 Legislative Session on Jan. 13. The legislation focuses on the ongoing pandemic and assisting Minnesotans struggling as a result of COVID-19.

Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, is the author of legislation within the assistance package that provides workers’ compensation for school employees who contract COVID-19.

“Our educators and school staff have already gone above and beyond in aiding our children and their families throughout the pandemic accommodating in-person, hybrid, or distance learning,” said Huot. “They have been out delivering meals, materials, and providing support to students and their families by checking in, reaching out, and helping in a thousand different ways. Their support has been unwavering in this crisis, and they deserve the ability to earn workers’ compensation should they contract the virus on the job.”

The first bills include the following:

Economic Security – House File 1

• Housing assistance and homelessness prevention

• Emergency cash payments to families most in need

• Food security

• Broadband expansion

Worker Protections – H.F. 2

• Emergency paid sick leave for health care workers

• Workers’ compensation for school employees who contract COVID-19

• Getting hospitality workers back to work

• Expanding unemployment insurance to those collecting social security

Health Care and Human Services – H.F. 3

• Testing, vaccination, and staffing support for long-term care

• Addressing health-related needs of those without shelter

Education – H.F. 4

• Wrap-around student supports

• Investments to address learning loss and opportunity gaps

• Funding stabilization to address temporarily decreased enrollment

Child Care – H.F. 5

• Child care provider grants

• Wait list reduction

