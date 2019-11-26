About 650 Falcon Ridge Middle School sixth- and seventh-graders in Apple Valley designed uplifting cards for patients at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, Nov. 13-22.
“This is a service project with a focus on empathy and compassion for others, piggy-backing on our focus on kindness in October. The patients will receive a card on their meal tray on Thanksgiving Day. Students discussed what empathy and compassion for others mean and what this looks like in everyday life,” said teacher Veronica Last.
“We use a slideshow that has a video clip that the Cleveland Clinic made, showing people in and around the clinic with thought bubbles of what they are currently thinking or going through, some exciting times, ‘Just found out he’s going to be a dad’ to some challenging ones ‘Visiting Dad for the last time.’ We continually strive to create and nurture a positive climate here at Falcon Ridge Middle School. There are plans to concentrate on a positive attribute each month. A particular favorite is creating valentines for veterans in February, thanking them for their service and sacrifice.”
