Over the past two years, the District 194 Teaching & Learning Department and the Student Services Department, in collaboration with the District Elementary Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Leadership Team have been engaged in supporting the elementary SEL core resource adoption process, according to a district press release.

The five SEL competencies outline high-quality content, instruction and learning goals under each competency, which set expectations for the specific knowledge or skill that students should learn and be able to do for each of the competencies.

