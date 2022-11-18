Over the past two years, the District 194 Teaching & Learning Department and the Student Services Department, in collaboration with the District Elementary Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Leadership Team have been engaged in supporting the elementary SEL core resource adoption process, according to a district press release.
The five SEL competencies outline high-quality content, instruction and learning goals under each competency, which set expectations for the specific knowledge or skill that students should learn and be able to do for each of the competencies.
Currently, the District Elementary Social Emotional Learning Leadership Team is reviewing the five SEL competencies from the CASEL framework.
This team has been engaged in professional learning that supports the instructional shifts that align with the five SEL competencies and Lakeville Area School’s SEL framework.
The five SEL competencies that are important for students to possess include: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making.
In addition, a robust, collaborative recommendation process of identifying an elementary core SEL resource, including garnering feedback from the District Elementary Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Leadership Team, K-5 classroom teachers and community members, has been established.
Full implementation of the approved elementary SEL core resource will occur in the 2023-2024 school year with field testing of both the Character Strong and Second Step SEL resources occurring in semester 1 of the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers will have professional learning and collaborative opportunities to initiate a soft roll-out of the approved core SEL resource in semester 2 of the 2022-2023 school year.
As part of the elementary Social Emotional Learning core resource process, the district has been engaging in a number of field tests to narrow down the selection of potential district-wide, core resources that will support the implementation of the MN Department of Education’s five SEL competencies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.