Grace Lutheran Church will serve free community meals on Mondays, Jan. 13 and 27. Dining hall doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is served from 6-6:30 p.m.

These meals are for senior citizens, single-parent families, families in transition and all others in the surrounding community seeking a healthy meal in a relaxed atmosphere. Although the meals are free, donations are accepted.

For more information, call the church at 952-432-7273. Grace Lutheran Church is located at the intersection of Pennock Avenue and County Road 42 in Apple Valley.

