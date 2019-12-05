Grace Lutheran Church will serve free community meals on Mondays, Dec. 9 and 16. Dining hall doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is served from 6-6:30 p.m.
These meals are for senior citizens, single-parent families, families in transition and all others in the surrounding community seeking a healthy meal in a relaxed atmosphere. Although the meals are free, donations are accepted.
For more information, call the church at 952-432-7273. Grace Lutheran Church is located at the intersection of Pennock Avenue and County Road 42 in Apple Valley.
