The Rosemount Area Arts Council is accepting submission for “Winter Poems and Visions.”
RAAC is looking for original poetry about snow, nature, hunkering down, anything that people associate with “wintering.”
Art and photography with a winter theme also can be submitted.
Poems and art must be family friendly. Freeform or poetic styles will be accepted.
Entries returned through early March will be posted on the RAAC website, RosemountArts.com.
Submissions should include first and last name, title and contact information.
Entries and questions should be emailed to rosemountarts@ gmail.com.
