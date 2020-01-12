Jacqueline Bussie will discuss topics from two of her recent books over breakfast Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.
Bussie is an award-winning author, speaker, and professor, and her presentation will be based on her books “Outlaw Christian” and “Love Without Limits.” Bussie will share insights into difficult and troubling questions, and discuss ways that God’s love can be lived out in the world.
This Community Breakfast costs $20 and includes a full breakfast. There will be time allowed for Bussie to respond to questions, and she will sign books at the end of the event.
To learn more and register, visit www.sotv.org/events.
Shepherd of the Valley is located at 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.
