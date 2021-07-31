The public is invited to a Community Block Party on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 5-9 p.m., at Advent UMC, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan. This outdoor, family friendly event will feature food trucks, music, carnival games and more.
Food trucks from Que Tal Salvadorian, El Hornito Wood Fire Pizza, Asian Invasion and Mik Mart Ice Cream will have food available for purchase.
Entertainment will feature kids DJ Ariel Johnson, performers from Shamrock School of Irish Dance, folk singer Hannah Baake, and the rock and pop band Hornucopia.
There will be a dunk tank and bouncy house for children plus games at each nonprofit booth.
Advent will be collecting the following new, unopened school supplies for Northview Elementary:
- whiteboard markers,
- student sized whiteboards (buy one that is the size of a placemat and cut it into four),
- rubber cement,
- black composition notebooks and
- Ticonderoga pencils.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.