The public is invited to a Community Block Party on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 5-9 p.m., at Advent UMC, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan. This outdoor, family friendly event will feature food trucks, music, carnival games and more.

Food trucks from Que Tal Salvadorian, El Hornito Wood Fire Pizza, Asian Invasion and Mik Mart Ice Cream will have food available for purchase.

Entertainment will feature kids DJ Ariel Johnson, performers from Shamrock School of Irish Dance, folk singer Hannah Baake, and the rock and pop band Hornucopia.

There will be a dunk tank and bouncy house for children plus games at each nonprofit booth.

Advent will be collecting the following new, unopened school supplies for Northview Elementary:

- whiteboard markers,

- student sized whiteboards (buy one that is the size of a placemat and cut it into four),

- rubber cement,

- black composition notebooks and

- Ticonderoga pencils.

