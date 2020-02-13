This is my 13th year at 360 Communities, and 2019 was one of the team’s most intense years of meeting challenges with mission-driven intentionality. We continued to elevate our community impact with effective service delivery for clients, and maintained a relentless determination toward understanding and delivering the highest social returns for donors.
We started the year with an updated mission statement: 360 Communities delivers safety and stability that improves lives, and a new tagline: Help in the moment. Hope for the future. We believe these concise statements describe us well and provide focus. We also moved our Burnsville Family Resource Center, food shelf and administrative offices into a new location, gaining over 1,500 square feet while keeping lease costs flat.
Strategic leadership, partnership
The 360 Communities Board of Directors led strategically with the leadership team to develop a shared seven-year vision with clearly defined annual objectives. This resulted in a reorganization that reduced the total number of directors, created alignment among supervisors, and expanded finance and administration roles.
Community needs continue to be larger than our capacity to fully meet them. We received funding from a wide range of sources, including federal and state grants, individual donors, businesses, clubs, faith communities, and foundations. The five-year fundraising trends across all categories remained strong with slight increases in most. This is a tangible sign of the community’s trust in 360 Communities and is crucial for sustaining existing programs while building capacity for growth.
We now have staff co-located in over 45 locations across Dakota County made possible because of strong community partnerships. Key collaboration with the city of Rosemount and Sen. Greg Clausen made the expansion of our Rosemount Family Resource Center possible. Design and construction are complete. This project has tripled the size of that location and created the “one-stop-shop” to meet needs and increase civic engagement.
Measuring for social returns
As one of many nonprofits doing significant work, 360 Communities’ ability to measure outcomes and impacts is an essential differentiator. We are two years into a new client data system that provides the necessary infrastructure to analyze services in ways never before possible. We are now evaluating outcomes, including changes in conditions, knowledge, and behaviors for the people we work with, and linking them to tangible social benefit returns.
For instance, we know that the $161,000 we spent on preventing 299 people from becoming homeless this year delivered at least $1,127,000 in social returns for the community! Another example is from a study by the University of Minnesota on our Partners For Success school-based program. This research demonstrated that if we help just four high school seniors graduate on time, there would be enough long-term social benefits to cover the cost of the entire program for a school year. Last year we helped 55 seniors graduate!
Serving with purpose, client focus
We had 77 dedicated staff and over 1,200 volunteers working to solve some of society’s most complex problems with limited resources. They provided safety and stability to more than 16,600 individuals on an annual budget of $5.17 million. They are mission-driven and do remarkable work, some literally saving lives!
We desire to reflect the populations we serve within our staff, board, and volunteers. This is an ongoing and intentional journey of developing cultural competence that we began five years ago. We are proud of our progress and recognize that there is much advancement yet to be made. I believe 360 Communities is your best investment to provide meaningful and measurable support for people in Dakota County.
Thank you for your trust and continued generosity. Get involved in 2020. You’ll discover it will be an excellent investment not only for the community but for yourself.
Jeff Mortensen is president and CEO of 360 Communities, a Dakota County nonprofit that delivers safety and stability that improves lives. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.