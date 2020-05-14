To the editor:
On May 7, Great River Energy announced a historic plan to move away from coal-fired power to a more affordable, cleaner energy future for the 700,000 Minnesota households, farms, and businesses it serves, including my electric cooperative, Dakota Electric Association.
I applaud GRE’s decision to transition to low-cost renewable energy, leading to lower wholesale power rates and addressing the financial risks associated with burning uneconomic coal. The utility’s plan also satisfies members’ calls for cleaner power, which GRE says will be more than 95 percent carbon dioxide-free.
It should be noted that with electric cooperatives (co-ops) like GRE and Dakota Electric, all customers are ‘members’ because we own our co-ops. Unlike for-profit utilities, co-ops are democratically governed, exercising local decision-making through a board elected by members, compelling us to prioritize our members’ interests. As CEO David Saggau referenced in the announcement, “Like all GRE’s decisions, these changes are made in the best interests of our member-owner cooperatives.”
Evolving grid technologies means that members will be able to engage in new ways with our electricity system. Examples include increasing adoption of long-range electric vehicles, smart appliances, solar, energy storage, and more.
As one of 12 directors serving on the Dakota Electric board, I invite member feedback and input about your electricity service. Indeed, the entire board welcomes members to attend our monthly meetings, with information on our website and in our monthly Circuits newsletter.
Stacy A. Miller
Dakota Electric Association director
