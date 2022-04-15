The Commission on Judicial Selection is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Joseph T. Carter and will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County.
The candidates are:
Kathryn Iverson Landrum is a manager and assistant attorney general at the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General, where she leads a division defending state agencies and employees during all stages of employment, tort, and constitutional litigation. Iverson Landrum previously served as an honors attorney for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. She also clerked for Judge Richard A. Griffin on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and Judge Richard H. Kyle on the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. Iverson Landrum’s community involvement includes volunteering at the Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services Housing Clinic and serving as the co-chair of the attorney general’s Pro Bono and Volunteer Committee.
Adam Johnson is the chief assistant Rice County attorney. In that role, he is primarily responsible for criminal prosecution and overseeing office operations. He previously served as an assistant county attorney in Nobles County, where he handled a wide variety of cases including those related to CHIPS, criminal sexual conduct, and other violent felonies. Johnson also worked in the Arizona office of the attorney general in the Protective Services Section, representing the Arizona Department of Economic Security in child protection and permanency matters. His community involvement includes serving as president of Worthington Dollars for Scholars.
Tori Stewart is an assistant county attorney in Dakota County, where she prosecutes felony-level crimes including murder, assault, criminal sexual conduct, child physical abuse, criminal vehicular operation, and domestic-related offenses. Stewart previously served as an assistant county attorney in Rice County, where she prosecuted all levels of criminal offenses. Her community involvement includes serving on the Dakota County Attorney’s Office’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Alliance, and the Minnesota DWI Task Force. Stewart also served on the Minnesota County Attorney Association’s Impaired Driving Educational Alliance and the executive council of the Public Law Section of the Minnesota State Bar Association. Stewart enjoys volunteering at Open Door Pantry, Feed My Starving Children, and Dakota County’s Peer Court program.
For more information about the judicial selection process, visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage.
