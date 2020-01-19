The Commission on Judicial Selection has recommended three candidates for the governor’s consideration to fill current vacancies in Minnesota’s First Judicial District, which includes Dakota County.
The three candidates are being recommended for both vacancies. These vacancies occurred upon the retirements of the Honorable Karen A. Asphaug and the Honorable Lawrence F. Clark. The position created by Clark’s retirement will be chambered at Red Wing in Goodhue County. The position created by Asphaug’s retirement will be chambered at Hastings in Dakota County.
The recommendations are for:
Patrick Biren: Biren is currently the managing attorney and a senior partner at the law firm of Stich Angell.
In his current role, Biren represents individuals and corporate entities in civil litigation where he participates in court hearings, trials and arbitrations. Previously, Biren worked as a partner at Brownson and Linnihan PLLP and as a law clerk for the Honorable Michael T. DeCourcy of the Ramsey County District Court.
He serves as a conciliation court referee in Dakota County, a volunteer attorney for Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, a mock trial judge through the MSBA, and an appointed member of the Scott County Extension Committee. He also provides pro-bono legal services for nonprofits.
Martin Fallon: Fallon is currently a partner at Mason LLP. Within this role, Fallon represents a wide range of businesses in complex commercial litigation in federal and state courts and arbitration hearings. He previously worked as an associate attorney at Faegre & Benson LLP and a judicial law clerk for the Honorable David S. Doty of the U.S. District Court of Minnesota.
Fallon’s is a mentor and advisor at multiple local colleges, universities, and academies, serving as a board member of the Ramsey County Historical Society and several bar associations, and participating in the St. Joseph’s Church congregation in West St. Paul.
David Lutz: Lutz is currently a partner at Bowman and Brooke LLP. Within this role, Lutz works in various areas, including complex civil litigation. He has defended companies in product liability litigation, mass tort cases, warranty litigation, environmental litigation, commercial litigation, and more. He also chairs Bowman and Brooke’s Asbestos Practice Group.
Lutz is vice chair of the Eagan Foundation. The Foundation administers college scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Eagan, Minnesota. He is also chair of the Community Grants Committee of the Foundation and a volunteer attorney for Dakota County Legal Assistance.
Minnesota’s First Judicial District consists of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, LeSueur, McLeod, Scott, and Sibley Counties.
