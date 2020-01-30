Environmental assessment available for review
Dakota County is accepting written comments on the environmental assessment for the County Road 70 expansion project.
The proposed project will expand County Road 70 to a four-lane divided highway from Kenrick Avenue/Kensington Boulevard to Cedar Avenue in Lakeville.
Improvements include two traffic lanes in each direction with a center median, the addition of turn lanes, access modifications and a trail on both sides of County Road 70. The total project length is about 4 miles and goes through the Airlake Industrial Park.
Construction is planned to begin in May 2020 and will occur over two years.
The environmental assessment is available on the project website at https://clients.bolton-menk.com/csah70. It is also available in hard copy at the following locations:
• Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley
• Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive, Lakeville
• Farmington Library, 508 Third St., Farmington
A public hearing on the environmental assessment will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. at the Dakota County Administration Center, 1590 Highway 55, Hastings. The hearing will be in the board room on the third floor. Verbal and written comments will be recorded.
Written comments will be accepted through Wednesday, Feb. 12, and should be directed to: Jake Rezac, Project Manager; 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, MN 55124 or jacob.rezac@co.dakota.mn.us.
