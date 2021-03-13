Dakota County is seeking public review and input on long-range plans for Spring Lake Park Reserve, located in Rosemount and Nininger Township near Hastings.
The Spring Lake Park Reserve draft master plan makes recommendations for park improvements and identifies a long-term vision. The draft natural resources management plan establishes land restoration priorities and identifies management goals.
The plans respond to community input gathered in fall 2019 and spring 2020. They are intended to enhance the park experience by improving Mississippi River views and access, adding low-impact natural trails, restoring habitat, reintroducing bison, and more.
Community feedback will be used to refine the plans, which will be adopted in spring 2021.
There are three ways you can get involved:
• Online input: To view the draft plans and provide your input through April 4, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search spring lake plan.
• Online community open house: Join us for a virtual open house Tuesday, March 23 from 6–7 p.m. It will include a presentation of the plans and opportunity to ask county staff questions. To access the Zoom meeting link, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search spring lake plan. The open house is the third and final community meeting during the planning process for the park.
• Digital scavenger hunt: A digital scavenger hunt will be held March 12–April 4. The digital scavenger hunt is a fun, self-guided, outdoor activity for exploring the park. You can learn about the plan and provide feedback. To play, download the free GooseChase app and search for Spring Lake Park Reserve (game code X385ZZ).
For more information and to provide input online, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search spring lake plan.
