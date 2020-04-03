The public can review and comment on Dakota County’s draft Land Conservation Plan to help protect natural resources throughout the county for current and future generations.

The plan:

• Identifies and prioritizes lands for voluntary protection and enhanced natural resource management.

• Improves coordination for land protection and long-term natural resource management.

• Evaluates ways to increase voluntary protection and stewardship of private lands.

• The draft plan public review and comment period is open through May 25, 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concern for public safety, no face-to-face meetings are planned but written comments to strengthen the draft plan are welcome.

Review the draft plan at www.co.dakota.mn.us, search land conservation plan. Email comments to planning@co.dakota.mn.us or mail comments to Dakota County Land Conservation Manager, 14955 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124.

