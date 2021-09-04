Alive & Kickin, a senior citizen music-theater ensemble, is set to take the stage again with a musical production of stories and songs.
Playing Sept. 11-13 at the Masonic Heritage Center, Ives Auditorium in Bloomington, “Coming of Age” features the talents of 31 seniors and will bring together an array of personal stories and musical selections sharing what it means to “come of age” as one grows older. The performers include Jane Hoffmann of Apple Valley and Eagan residents Phil Margolis and Wanda Ponto Sackter.
Co-created by the late Michael Matthew Ferrell and under the musical direction of Jason James Hansen, the ensemble is backed by a rock band. The team includes professionals from all across the industry including; six musicians, costume designer, production team, videographer, photographer and more, all of whom work together to produce this event.
“We bring our vast stage knowledge and connections, and they do the rest. The seniors’ work is shocking, moving and raw ... all the elements of exceptional live theater,” Hansen said.
Tickets are available at www.aliveandkickinmn.org, by phone at 952-948-6506. For the safety, of the performers, staff, crew and audience Alive & Kickin is asking audience members to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before the show and wear a mask during performances. Ticket holders who choose not to follow these safety requests will not be admitted and will not be refunded.
Founded in 2010, Minneapolis-based nonprofit Alive & Kickin features the talents of members aged 60-99-plus. They have been performing to sold out crowds at the Bloomington Center for the Arts for the last five years and tour around the state.
