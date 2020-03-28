To the editor:
Has political dissension created a rift in one’s family or cost one a dear friendship? We are members of the Eagan Alliance Better Angels, a metro-wide group of people with various political opinions, learning ways to foster community despite our differences. We are holding a series of discussions to find common ground on critical issues facing our nation and want to invite all who may be interested.
The first two meetings have looked at the media and the rise of disinformation. We are happy to report that in these meetings we did discover key areas of common ground despite our differences.
Some conclusions we came to together are that intentional disinformation is widespread, local news reporting is on the decline, and in many places journalistic standards and substance are also declining. Also, we noted that corporate media ownership is at times driving self-serving agendas and many of us currently stay in our preferred orbits of partisan media, especially on social media, often missing important facts that could provide a more informed perspective. Altogether this decline in news quality is hurting our communities’ health and our democracy’s vitality. Without an informed electorate, government at all levels loses the checks needed to keep it transparent and efficient.
These are not easy problems to combat. Nonetheless, coming together to share our views and finding ways that we do share common ground about this issue is an important first step to tackling it.
Better Angels is a place where we can speak our genuine truths in a respectful way and hear from other thoughtful people. Many people in our community have hard lines on certain issues and we respect that. In fact, we welcome it. We also welcome people who are just trying to sort out the facts or want to share their unique experiences. Trained Better Angels co-moderators ensure a safe place for different viewpoints. Give us a try! Come to a workshop on how to have civil conversations across differences by signing up at https://www.better-angels.org/minnesota/ and then join us for these sessions in finding common ground.
David Lieberman
Minneapolis and
Lillian Baker
Burnsville
