Guidance from the Center of Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health prompted Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College to require masking for the start of the fall term. Additionally, the colleges have reinstituted some social distancing plans, and we are following the governor’s directive to have employees show proof of vaccination or participate in regular testing.
While we are not enthused about these mitigations, we know from over a year of experience that we can manage safety protocols and continue to deliver on our mission. We are here to help students learn, discover their purpose, and build a better future for themselves and their families.
I look forward to this fall with both hope and determination because, like many other companies and organizations, we developed new capabilities during the pandemic. We learned new ways to support student learning and provide them greater flexibility.
While the colleges have long used technology to supplement learning, many of our instructors discovered new and innovative ways to use technology to enhance the student experience.
For example, Inver Hills Nursing faculty member Amy Matthys is using VoiceThread to engage her students in case studies and other aspects of her online courses. VoiceThread allows users to share various media and create voice and video discussions around that media. It is great for student presentations, for making lectures participatory, and for enhancing visual representations.
At DCTC, we have supplemented in-person tutoring with more virtual services. Student events feature a mix of in-person and online sessions. A good example is the “Ready. Set. Go!” event that prepares new students for the school year.
At Inver Hills, admissions staff have shifted the delivery profile of their services. In addition to on-campus tours and general information sessions, we will continue to provide virtual visits. We are also using virtual sessions to extend services earlier in the morning or later into the evening.
Both colleges have expanded their food pantries to provide more robust aid for students who experience food insecurity. The colleges are also expanding mental health training for faculty and staff, so we can better support students in crisis.
The lessons learned through the pandemic have been challenging but many are making us stronger institutions. We are rethinking traditional practices in higher education. The key is putting those we serve, and their needs, at the center of our planning.
Michael Berndt is interim president of Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
