As we all know, 2020 has been anything but normal. We usually hold a State of the City address in early spring, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, we chose instead to do a video update which you can view at lakevillemn.gov. If you have not had a chance to watch it, I addressed three main topics:
COVID-19 Response
In March, the city declared a local emergency to respond to the pandemic and that declaration remains in place today. When the City Council ratified my emergency declaration, I focused on empathy, unity and compassion, and those values are as equally important today. I encourage everyone to take care of yourselves, stay connected with your friends and neighbors, and to support our local businesses. Each of us, either personally or professionally, has struggled at times over the past year and helping each other is crucial as we enter the winter months and continue to adjust to new ways of doing things.
The city responded to the pandemic in numerous ways, including modifying shifts and hours of our police and fire personnel, temporarily closing some facilities and using technology to creatively conduct city business. I am grateful that we did not miss a single day of providing core services to our community, and all our facilities are re-opened with appropriate public health precautions in place.
Continued city growth
It is no secret that Lakeville continues to grow, but it is hard to believe that 2020 will most likely be a record-breaking year in terms of overall development for the city. For at least the sixth straight year, we will issue more single-family building permits than any other city in the state. We are also seeing construction of other residential products, including townhomes, apartments and senior living facilities. Our Envision Lakeville strategic plan calls for providing a home for all ages and stages of life, and we continue to see this come to fruition across the entire city. We have also seen robust activity in commercial and industrial projects, such as FedEx Freight, Sweet Harvest Foods, and Amazon, which are all building new or expanded projects in the city. This growth is being supported by a transportation program that includes the expansion of County Road 70 to four lanes from Cedar Avenue to I-35, planning for a new 179th Street/Dodd Boulevard and our annual residential street reconstruction program. As the decennial census nears its end, we anticipate our population to exceed 65,000, which places us as one of the fastest growing cities in the state.
Envision Lakeville Conversations on Race
The death of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed caused many of us, me included, to contemplate how we can have candid discussions about race in Lakeville. I am proud that over the summer the City Council agreed to form a culturally diverse work group of residents to develop a plan on how our city can have these conversations. The work group has been working diligently and we are planning a three-part series of Envision Lakeville Conversations on Race. Our strategic plan articulates several values including safety throughout the community and to ensure that we provide a sense of community and belonging. For some, we are falling short in this mission, and I hope that these upcoming conversations will be a step in listening, learning and having dialogue to help ensure we are meeting the needs of all our residents. You can find more information about this initiative at lakevillemn.gov/1017/Envision Lakeville Community Conversations on Race.
While challenging, 2020 has reminded us that if we work together as a community, we can accomplish great things. Thanks to each of you for continuing to choose to live, work, shop and play in Lakeville, and please feel free to reach out to me at danderson@lakevillemn.gov if you have any questions, ideas or suggestions.
Doug Anderson is the mayor of Lakeville. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
