Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College have helped educate and train much of the region’s workforce. We take pride in offering affordable and accessible higher education. Our colleges change people’s lives and make our communities better places to live.
That value is threatened when the cost of tuition creates barriers to student access. Even though our tuition is among the lowest in higher education, it still presents a challenge for students and their success. It also impacts employers, who struggle to find skilled workers to meet their needs.
To help address the burden for our students and others across the state, the Minnesota State biennial budget request includes funding to freeze tuition and reduce the cost of attendance.
Minnesota State consists of 37 colleges and universities located throughout the state. Each term, more low-income students attend one of the Minnesota State colleges and universities than all other higher education providers in Minnesota combined.
DCTC and Inver Hills collectively serve nearly 10,000 students annually. More than a quarter of those students qualify for Pell grants, which helps undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need.
The need goes beyond tuition. Over the course of the pandemic, our campuses experienced increased requests for food support and emergency financial assistance. Last semester, the Inver Hills Food and Resource Center had 1,383 visits and DCTC’s Food Pantry had 5,799 visits. This partnership with The Open Door is one example of how we collaborate with other agencies to meet the increasing needs of our students.
For many students, even a small increase in tuition may mean the difference between continuing to graduation or stopping out. Students who stop out may go on to find meaningful employment, but the data show that their path to economic independence is more difficult.
Increases in tuition also lead to skilled-workforce shortages, and ensuring students continue and complete their education is essential for meeting Minnesota’s workforce needs.
Tuition and state appropriation are the two primary sources of revenue for Minnesota State colleges and universities. Without needed support from the state, DCTC and Inver Hills will have to either increase tuition or reduce programs and services that contribute to student success and meeting the state’s workforce needs.
Like other institutions, Inver Hills and DCTC experienced financial pressure before the pandemic. We need ongoing state investment to remain financially sustainable and continue providing quality academic programs. We’ve been fortunate to have considerable community support, but we can only ask so much of our employers and community partners.
I take pride in witnessing how DCTC and Inver Hills empower individuals, support the workforce of our local communities, and contribute more than $324 million to our state’s economy. I worry about student access and persistence due to rising costs and declining revenue resources.
By freezing tuition and reducing the cost of attendance, the Minnesota State budget request supports student access to a high quality, affordable education, and it confirms our state’s commitment to having a highly-educated and skilled workforce.
Michael Berndt is Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College president. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
