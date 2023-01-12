berndt

Michael Berndt

 Rachel Marzahn

Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College have helped educate and train much of the region’s workforce. We take pride in offering affordable and accessible higher education. Our colleges change people’s lives and make our communities better places to live.

That value is threatened when the cost of tuition creates barriers to student access. Even though our tuition is among the lowest in higher education, it still presents a challenge for students and their success. It also impacts employers, who struggle to find skilled workers to meet their needs.

