As a mom to two high-energy, independent daughters, it can be challenging to find affordable activities that both educate and entertain them for an afternoon. At times, it can feel like planning engaging activities is a separate full-time job. Thank goodness I can rely on the Flint Hills Family Festival – which will soon make its triumphant return to downtown St. Paul.
Entering its 22nd year, the beloved arts event presented by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts with support from Flint Hills Resources, descends on Rice Park on June 3 and 4. Fully in-person for the first time since 2019, it’ll feature the same excitement, energy and wonder parents like me have come to both expect and enjoy for years. Since its start in 2001, thousands of artists from about three dozen countries have performed at the festival.
This year will feature more than 50 free outdoor performances from more than 300 artists. And that’s not including the several indoor performances at the Ordway, including Cirque Mechanics, a contemporary circus, and SHAPESHIFT, a hip-hop storytelling dance company. All outdoor activities are free, and indoor performances are less than $10 per ticket.
I love watching kids of all ages experience the festival, surrounded by their friends, teachers and parents. From dancing outdoors, flanked by the beautiful Landmark Center, to sitting inside the Ordway’s giant fancy seats, where “oohs” and “ahhs” ring out when the lights dim … there’s simply nothing like it!
One-part immersive escape and one-part educational event, the festival matters to our community. It’s part of our soul. That’s why we do it. Every kid – regardless of race or socioeconomic status – should feel like this festival is a party tailored specifically to them.
For more than two years, kids sacrificed a lot during the pandemic. Their schools were shuttered, and their regular activities significantly stifled. As a parent, I personally experienced how kids carried this burden differently than adults. Widespread inequities that were exposed over the last few years underscore the importance of this inclusive festival. Kids deserve to come together and reengage in fun experiences.
Having worked at Flint Hills for more than 15 years, collaborating with the Ordway on the festival is one of my favorite parts of my job. It’s become so integral to my family’s life that my daughters have participated in the festival every year of their lives.
Whether it’s your first or 15th time, I hope you and your family will join in on this year’s incredibly diverse lineup of festivities on June 3 and 4.
It’s time to host a big party for kids in downtown St. Paul. They deserve it!
Heather Rein is the community affairs director at Flint Hills Resources, a longtime supporter of the annual Flint Hills Family Festival. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
