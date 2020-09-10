Each year, Labor Day triggers a series of familiar events. The Great Minnesota Get Together comes to a close, Minnesotans get their fill of mini-doughnuts or one last trip on the boat, families prepare for the rituals of going back to school, and we start to pull out our jackets as we notice the cool breeze of fall start to make an appearance. This year, however, these familiar rituals have a new twist – our scarves are being replaced with face masks, our usual events have been canceled or have gone virtual, and there is an uncertainty that hangs in the air around us. And yet, I remain encouraged by what I’ve seen taking place in Rosemount.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been more long-lasting and life-changing than any of us could have imagined. It has impacted everything from the way we work, to the way we play, and the way we interact with each other. We have all had to adjust to change and get creative from month-to-month and even day-to-day.
Throughout this time, our city government has not only worked to continue providing you with the service you expect, but also has had to be flexible and get creative. We’ve all been disappointed that some of our favorite annual Rosemount events including the Business Expo, Leprechaun Days, and now the Food Truck Festival and the Haunted Woods Trail have been canceled. Coronavirus is serious and we need to take all possible precautions to keep the health and wellness of our citizens top of mind. But despite these challenges, I’m proud to see residents, business owners, and city staff rise to the occasion with creative ideas, collaboration and commitment to the greater good.
Since March, we’ve seen the opening of several new businesses and housing options in Rosemount. We socially distanced and celebrated with Emerald Roots Salon, USA Nails, Noodles & Co., the grand opening of the Wexford Place Apartments, and the groundbreaking of the Morrison - an apartment complex in downtown. Our Community Development team has worked diligently to support small business through challenges by hosting takeout bingo, providing a consistent stream of resources, information, and grant opportunities, and by creating the Rosemount CARES program to encourage us all to work together to shop safe and shop local.
Our Police Department stepped up by bringing their annual Cops with Kicks for Kids event online – because kids still need shoes and socks during a pandemic. They also went over and above to create something fun and safe for kids during the final weeks of summer, by hosting not one, but three weeks of medallion hunts!
Our Parks and Recreation Department was hit hard with hurdle after hurdle. They put in the extra work and figured out how to keep kids and families safe for modified summer camps and creative at-home activities like the mystery boxes. Though the arena is not hosting open skating events, teams can still get ice time by following strict protocols. And we were thrilled to officially open the new Rosemount Skate Park after years of planning and community visioning. We’ve attracted visitors from all over the metro area to our unique and modern park, and the children of Rosemount have another option for a new type of activity that continues to grow in popularity.
Coming up on Sept. 14, we will join forces with Lighthouse Church to host a drive-thru, contactless ice cream distribution event. Ruby’s Pantry and Twin Cities Church Calendar identified Rosemount as an ideal location for hosting this fun event in the south metro. That day, you will be able to drive up in the Community Center South parking lot, as we unload a semi-truck full of Halo Top Ice Cream bars. The event will begin at 4 p.m. Please do not line up prior to 3:30 p.m. As vehicles drive through, volunteers will load your car with full cases of ice cream. Feel free to pick up some for a neighbor or relative who can’t make it. This generous offer and the partnership along with it, is something that makes me proud to call Rosemount home.
As the leaves change and winter comes, we know that none of us can predict what will happen next. But I encourage you to continue reaching out to those who struggle to stay connected, mask up and follow health guidelines so we can keep each other safe and keep our businesses open, and try to look for the positives in each day. You can continue to expect to see creativity and commitment from city staff as they adjust to the latest information. We are all in this together. I’m proud to see that Rosemount CARES is not just another tagline – but a true reflection of how we come together during tough times.
William Droste is the mayor of Rosemount. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
