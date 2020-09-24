The Lakeville Art Show was held Saturday and Sunday at the Lakeville Area Arts Center with 60 fine art exhibitors spread out on the lawn around the center. The event, organized by the Friends of the Lakeville Area Arts Center, included strolling musicians and food trucks along with judging at the juried show. Best in Show artist was Reiko Uchytil, who works in clay using processes known as Sgraffito and Mishima. Other award winners were: Colleen Riley - Ceramics, David Barthel - Photography, John Traeger - Wood, Julie Meyer - Fiber, Kevin Whetstone - Mixed Media, Kimberly Reinardy - Metal, Olga Krasovaska - Painting, Rose-Marie James - Glass, Sue Hammes-Knopf - Jewelry and Tyler Maddaus - Emerging.

