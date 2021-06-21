The 30 colleges and seven universities of Minnesota State will waive application fees during “Minnesota State Week,” set for June 21 to 25. During the week, special information events and introductory campus tours will be held at all of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State and online.
More information about participation and campus-specific events being offered by individual colleges and universities of Minnesota State is available at https://www.minnstate.edu/MinnStateWk.
