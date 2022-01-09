Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center returns with a full season of four concerts featuring leading local artists performing music from a kaleidoscopic variety of composers and traditions.
Chione Woodwind Quintet kicks off the season Jan. 16 with music by leading living composers, including Valerie Coleman’s (NPR’S 2020 Classical woman composer of the year) “Tzigane,” Cuban-American jazz virtuoso Paquito D-Rivera’s iconic “Aires Tropicales,” Kenji Bunch’s classical-popular crossover “Changes of Phase,” and Gary Powell Nash’s “Stop for Equity,” written for Chione in response to the killing of George Floyd.
Additional concerts include:
Feb. 27: “Chamber Music for these distracted times - funnymeanhappysad/The Musical Affections of Randall Davidson” – Composer Randall Davidson and friends soprano Maria Jette, oboist Merilee Klemp, Carrie Vecchione and Rolf Erdahl of OboeBass!, and pianist Shannon Wettstein
April 3: Maithree - The Music of Friendship with
Nirmala Rajasekar, veena; Pat O’Keefe, clarinet; Michelle Kinney, cello; Murugaboopathi, mridangam; and Tim O’Keefe, percussion. Rhythmic, melodic, harmonic cultural convergences from many lands.
May 8: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Nonet” and other works by Coleridge-Taylor and William Grant Still. “OboeBass!: with friends Rui Du, violin, piano; Sabina Thatcher, viola; Laura Sewell, cello; Jennifer Gerth, clarinet; Garret McQueen, bassoon; Ellen Dinwiddie-Smith, horn; and Pinar Basgoze and Hanna HyunJung Kim, piano.
All concerts are presented Sundays at 2 p.m. at the LAAC, masked and distanced as possible. Concerts will also be live-streamed. Complimentary Caribou Coffee will be served. Tickets can be ordered at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. Call the Arts Center at 952-985-4640 or order online at lakevilleareaartscenter.com
“We chose this year’s artists and repertoire with an eye to increasing recognition of living and historical composers of color,” Coffee Concert co-founder, Rolf Erdahl said. “Music from these sources has been around for generations. We’re fortunate to live at the overdue time when it’s finally being performed and recognized, from the older works of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and William Grant Still in May, to exciting new music composed and performed by a wider and more encompassing field of composers and performers in Chione’s January concert, and in the virtuosic, unifying crossover collaborations of Maithree in April. In February’s concert, Minnesota composer/cellist Randall Davidson takes audiences behind the scenes to examine the universal emotional ‘Affects’ possible in music, interspersing his earlier works with interactive premieres demonstrating how music brings audience, performers, and composer together.”
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Audrey Johnson Companies are celebrating their 56th anniversary in residential and commercial real estate in Lakeville. In honor of this occasion, they are a Season Sponsor for this 14th season of the Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
