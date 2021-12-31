Rolf Erdahl and Carrie Vecchione, of the Eagan-based duo OboeBass!, will present a variety pack of four musical afternoon Lakeville Area Arts Center Coffee Concerts in 2022.
Three of the performances that were scheduled for last year but had to be canceled have been shifted to this season.
The lineup includes:
Jan. 16 – Chione Woodwind Quintet: Twin Cities quintet of innovative, cross-disciplinary women
Valerie Coleman, Paquito D’Rivera, Kenji Bunch, and Gary Powell Nash.
Feb. 27 – Chamber music for these distracted times with The Musical Affections of Randall Davidson. Composer Randall Davidson and friends soprano Maria Jette, OboeBass!, pianist Shannon Wettstein, plus the world premiere of a new string quartet.
April 3 – Maithree - The Music of Friendship brings together Nirmala Rajasekar, veena; Pat O’Keefe, clarinet; Michelle Kinney, cello; Murugaboopathi, mridangam; and Tim O’Keefe, percussion, to provide a rhythmic, melodic, harmonic and cultural convergence from many lands.
May 8 – Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Nonet and other works by Coleridge-Taylor and William Grant Still with OboeBass! and friends Rui Du, violin; Sabina Thatcher, viola; Laura Sewell, cello; Jennifer Gerth, clarinet; Garret McQueen, bassoon; Ellen Dinwiddie-Smith, horn, and Pinar Basgoze, piano.
Current plans are to present concerts live, with coffee from Caribou Coffee, and streamed online. Tickets can be ordered or picked up at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. The online link for ordering tickets is lakevilleareaartscenter.com/374/Attend-an-Event.
The concert series will follow current health recommendations for masking and social distance.
Tax-deductible contributions can also be made to Friends of the Lakeville Area Arts Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization. Contributions can be directed to “Coffee Concerts” in the memo line or donation check off category. The online link for donations is lakevilleartscenterfriends.org/donate. Checks can be mailed to the LAAC at 20965 Holyoke Ave.,
Lakeville, MN 55044
Audrey Johnson Companies, which is celebrating its 56th anniversary in residential and commercial real estate in Lakeville, is a Season Sponsor for the 14th season of the Coffee Concerts.
