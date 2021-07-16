CNH Architects, Inc. recently announced the hiring of architectural designer Morgan Larson.
A native of South Minneapolis, Larson graduated from North Dakota State University with a Masters of Architecture degree in 2018.
Larson started her career at a larger architecture firm and says she is excited about the close-knit environment the smaller CNH team offers. “I am really looking forward to getting to know everyone and becoming part of the team” she said. “I am thrilled to be in the incredibly welcoming and hands on atmosphere at CNH, as everyone is so personable and helpful.”
“Morgan’s creativity and hard work will be a great addition to our team and an asset for our clients. CNH welcomes her!” said Principal Quinn Hutson.
Headquartered in Apple Valley, CNH Architects, Inc. is a creative, service-oriented firm that provides design solutions for the commercial building and retail areas, public sector clients, vehicle facility projects, daycare and animal care facilities. CNH has served clients in the Twin Cities and Upper Midwest since 1969. Learn more about Larson and the rest of the team at www.cnharch.com/who-we-are/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.