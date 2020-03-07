CNH Architects in Apple Valley has hired Molly Dee to fill a new marketing manager position at the medium-sized commercial architecture firm.
“Molly has been a great fit for us. She has jumped right into helping organize our marketing efforts,” said principal Wayne Hilbert.
Dee last served as a web content coordinator at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where she managed email marketing campaigns for internal and external audiences. She also spent time as a reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News, where she covered education and city topics.
“Every project is different, and every project has its own story,” said Dee, who said she appreciates the opportunity to be involved in a larger variety of ways for CNH. The marketing manager helps with proposals, and will take on new initiatives for the firm.
“I’ll expand my skillsets and continue to grow the ones I already have,” she said.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a master’s in leadership from Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
Dee is married and lives in Le Sueur County. She is an outdoor enthusiast and enjoys their large rescue dog, Seamus. Her husband, Joe, is a volunteer firefighter and the two are often involved with community fire department events in Kilkenny, which is about 17 miles west of Faribault.
CNH Architects provides design solutions for the commercial building and retail areas, public sector clients, such as cities, counties and states, and vehicle facility projects, day care and animal care facilities. CNH has served clients in the Twin Cities and Upper Midwest for 50 years.
