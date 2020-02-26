Closets For Life, a custom organization company based in Apple Valley, has earned a 2019 Angie’s List Super Service Award reflecting an exemplary year of service provided to members of Angie’s List.
This is the seventh consecutive year Closets For Life has received the award. Angie’s List Super Service Award 2019 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The Super Service Award winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening. Closets For Life currently has 68 ‘A’ ratings and 1 ‘B’ rating on Angie’s List.
“We’re very proud to receive our seventh Super Service Award because it really speaks to our commitment to our customers, “said Closets for Life owner Rick Lyrek. “We work hard to ensure our customers have a great experience and this feedback reaffirms that we’re delivering on that promise.”
Closets For Life was founded by Apple Valley resident Rick Lyrek in 2005. The company works with residential clients as well as designers, builders and architects to
create innovative storage solutions for all organizational needs including closets, garages, kitchens, mudrooms, home offices, wine cellars and more.
