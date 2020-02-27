To the editor:
Some problems just seem too big to solve. Human psychological is best suited to fight-or-flight responses. When a problem is sudden and clear, we spring into action. When a problem is complex and grows slowly, we can get paralyzed with inaction. We can rally around getting a cat out of a tree and feel good when it’s over. We struggle to know how to stop the environmental destruction caused by human activities. For many people, the problem just seems too big.
There’s good news: this problem is solvable. And, there’s a new program to help you understand what can be done to get the job done. On March 15, from 2-4 p.m., at the Burnsville Burnhaven Library, Lakeville Friends of the Environment, Conservation Minnesota, and Citizens Climate Lobby are co-hosting a solutions workshop, and based on the En-ROADS solutions simulator. The simulator is a new web-based software program providing an interactive group learning experience that promotes greater understanding of the causes of climate change and the solutions essential to mitigating it. This event is open to the public. Space is limited, and people can register from a link at the Friends of the Environment Facebook page.
Bill Middlecamp
Apple Valley
