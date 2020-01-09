To the editor:
Thank you to Valley Natural Foods in Burnsville for installing an electric vehicle charging station for customers to use while shopping. This is truly a sign of the times as local governments and businesses work to mitigate, and adapt to, climate change. There are many local opportunities for individuals to also take action. Simply calling state and federal elected leaders to support a national carbon fee and dividend policy is an easy and effective step. (U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, has already sponsored a bill for this: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, U.S. House Rule 763.) Also check out Citizens’ Climate Lobby Dakota County, a group of dedicated volunteers working to create political will for a liveable planet both locally and nationally. Climate science tells us there’s no time to waste. 2020 must be the year that we all decide to work together to save the environment that sustains us.
Laurel Regan
Apple Valley
