Tad Johnson

Eastview’s fifth-graders started the morning of Jan. 31 during their three-day field trip at YMCA Camp St. Croix with a lesson in life skills, as students took turns serving each other food, cleaning tables, sweeping the dining hall, and cleaning cabins. The annual field trip to the YMCA camp, which has been happening for several years, provided the students to receive an environmental education from YMCA instructors supported by 36 parent volunteers and some school staff. The students were able to cross country ski, build shelters, learn about animals and night hike among other activities.

