The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources has awarded multiple Clean Water Fund grants in Dakota County.
The BWSR approved $13.9 million in Clean Water Fund grants Jan. 22 to improve water quality in streams, lakes, and groundwater across the state. The majority of the grant funding is allocated for voluntary conservation projects across Minnesota, including $2.1 million for projects that specifically focus on improving and protecting drinking water. Multipurpose drainage management projects will receive $734,441.
“Clean water is fundamental to the health and well-being of the people who call Minnesota home,” said BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke. “These grants will improve water quality throughout our state and help provide more Minnesotans with the clean water they expect and deserve.”
The $13.9 million will fund separate grants, 37 of which are dedicated to specific projects and practices. Five grants will support multi-purpose drainage management, and 10 grants will focus on projects that specifically address drinking water issues.
The following grants have been awarded in Dakota County according to a BWSR news release:
• Fiscal Year 2020 CWF Middle Creek at Highview Avenue Streambank and Grade Stabilization Project, $380,000: Middle Creek, a tributary to the Vermillion River in the city of Lakeville has been negatively impacted by previous agricultural practices. As a result, Middle Creek has significant bank erosion and stream channel incision that is resulting in increased sediment in the creek water and an impact on biological communities. The Vermillion River Watershed Joint Powers Organization, in partnership with the city of Lakeville, plans to stabilize approximately 5,000 feet of eroding streambanks using approximately 1,100 feet of bank toe stabilization, 500 feet of bank armoring, and 3,400 feet of bank grading/stabilization and installing 23 grade control features within the stream channel to address existing erosion problems.
• 2020 Dakota County Drinking Water Protection Project, $75,000: The Dakota County Drinking Water Protection Project’s goal is to reduce pollutants (primarily nitrates) that are becoming increasingly common in groundwater sourced drinking water throughout Dakota County. This will be accomplished by implementing groundwater protection practices in areas that are vulnerable to contamination. This project includes both private wells and public water supplies and will focus on townships that have testing data indicating elevated nitrates in drinking water. Cover crops will be the primary practice along with restoring perennial vegetation in critical locations. An estimated 700 acres of cover crops will be established through this project and an estimated 15,720 pounds of nitrogen will be prevented from reaching groundwater that is used for drinking water.
• Thompson Oaks Targeted Stormwater Management and Wetland Restoration Project, $576,447: Dakota County is partnering with the city of West St. Paul and the Lower Mississippi River Watershed Management Organization to implement a targeted comprehensive water quality improvement project within a diverse and underserved community within the south metro. The Thompson Oaks Municipal Golf Course (now closed) receives the largest volume of untreated stormwater flow and pollutant load within the city of West St. Paul. To be completed in conjunction with construction of the Dakota County River to River Regional Greenway trail, the proposed project converts 10 acres of the former municipal golf course to a regional stormwater treatment system and restores a former wetland and creek complex which was destroyed via filling of construction waste and other debris in the 1980s. The project infiltrates an estimated 4.5 acre feet/year of treated stormwater and reduces sediment and phosphorus loading to the lower Mississippi River by 94 tons and 228 pounds per year, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.