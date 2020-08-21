To the editor:
It is important in this year of turmoil, that we re-elect state Sen. Greg Clausen and send him back to St. Paul. His experience and insights into our education system are second to none and as we navigate the effects of COVID-19 on how we educate our kids, we need someone who can look at this with previous knowledge and new ideas about the challenges District 196 and other districts must face. Greg Clausen is a listener and a doer.
Clausen has worked hard building valuable relationships within the Senate on both sides of the aisle and has a respected voice on many issues, but most importantly, education.
This election year has division and uncertainty. We need to elect people who we know can get us through it all and maintain a proven steady hand.
Roxanne Mindeman
Apple Valley
