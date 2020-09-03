To the editor:
I am writing in support of the reelection of state Sen. Greg Clausen in Senate District 57 in the 2020 general election.
I believe Clausen’s depth of knowledge and years of experience in a career as an educational administrator in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District, as well as his extensive experience as a state senator since 2013, make him uniquely qualified for another term in the Senate.
Clausen has advocated in the Senate for a wide variety of education issues, including school finance, school safety, and curriculum for K-12 and higher education in Minnesota. He has worked with teachers, school administrators and school boards, as well as parents, to assist our schools and help guide education policy and practices in a time of fiscal constraint and safety concerns, resulting from the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the 2019-2020 session, Clausen was the chief author of 119 bills and the author of 313 bills that in large part focused on making Minnesota schools better places for students to learn and develop safely. His record of working across the aisle in the Senate in a bipartisan fashion has contributed to his continued success as an effective legislator.
As a grandparent of three grandchildren attending ISD 196 schools in Senate District 57, I believe Clausen is the right person to represent us. I encourage supporting Clausen’s return to the Senate in the next session.
David Thompson
Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.