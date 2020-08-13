To the editor:
Sen. Greg Clausen has served District 57 since 2012. His particular passion has been advancing the quality of all levels of education. As he reveals his reason for being a legislator, we learn it is to play a crucial role in enhancing the lives of children. He asks to be our state senator to support our schools which is the major governmental structure that fosters our children’s progress. He has served on education legislative committees that dovetail with his own lifetime of work in education.
The challenges our children face today in our complex and stressful world are uppermost in Clausen’s legislative efforts. As a child psychiatrist for 40 years I have witnessed the struggles of students with illnesses such as schizophrenia, depression and anxiety whose symptoms were sometimes incompatible with reaching academic expectations. I saw in my patients the enormous difference that his innovative legislation, school-linked mental health services, made for these children. Treatment available on the school site reduced the burden to the child and the family of these disorders and reduced restricted placements. School-linked mental health service is now a national model. Access to appropriate, effective, affordable mental health treatments in the setting that they are needed is now available throughout our state.
Achieving mental health is multifaceted. More needs to be done to bring mental illness out of the shadows and recognize that our mental health is as necessary to us as every other security.
Senator Clausen has a list that will be part of his legislative agenda in the next four years. Let’s be sure he is there to continue this work.
George Realmuto, M.D.
Apple Valley
Professor emeritus University of Minnesota
