To the editor:
I have lived my entire adult life in Apple Valley – in the same home for 34 years. I spent 37 years as a classroom teacher in District 196 schools. I love our community. I understand our community and I am committed to making sure that our towns, schools and government institutions are served well by people of character who honor our values. I pride myself in following local and Minnesota politics.
Sen. Greg Clausen operates from a strong moral code. I know Greg Clausen as a teacher, principal, church member, community leader and state senator. Greg understands right from wrong and behaves accordingly. He listens well and seeks to learn. His background as a teacher and principal has made him a man easily capable of bringing people together to see that what we share is so much greater than what is separating us and to understand that it is in our best interest to work together to solve the problems facing Minnesota today.
Our community needs a senator who is strong, informed, kind, approachable and with the work ethic needed to study issues and implement thoughtful governance.
Greg Clausen has earned my vote for re-election to the Minnesota Senate. Please join me on Nov. 3 and vote Greg Clausen for Minnesota Senate.
Linda R. Albertson
Apple Valley
