Yoga 50-plus class in Rosemount 

Certified instructors Stacey Popp (Tuesdays) and Lori Kampa (Thursdays) will lead 50-plus Yoga classes during the rest of 2022, 1-2 p.m. at the Steeple Center, Room 200. The classes will focus on proper breathing and gentle postures to enhance physical strength and mobility.  Chairs are available and can be used to adapt poses for comfort. The class environment will help promote peaceful, joyful and healthy individuals. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats.

