Certified instructors Stacey Popp (Tuesdays) and Lori Kampa (Thursdays) will lead 50-plus Yoga classes during the rest of 2022, 1-2 p.m. at the Steeple Center, Room 200. The classes will focus on proper breathing and gentle postures to enhance physical strength and mobility. Chairs are available and can be used to adapt poses for comfort. The class environment will help promote peaceful, joyful and healthy individuals. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats.
Cost is $26/session (four classes). Register by one week prior to session start at www.rosemountmn.gov. Tuesday classes will have Session 10: Oct. 4-25, Session 11: Nov. 1-22, Session 12: Dec. 6-27. Thursday classes will have Session 10: Oct. 6-27, Session 11: Nov. 3 – Dec. 1 (skip Nov. 24) Session 12: Dec. 8-29.
EcoElsa nature program in Rosemount
Connecting people to nature by “teaching anything outdoors” is the mission of EcoElsa LLC, which will have classes this fall in Rosemount.
EcoElsa preschool classes focus on helping preschoolers connect to nature while also preparing for school. All classes have activities for multiple learning styles as well as the opportunity to practice different developmental skills like fine and gross motor, social, emotional, communication, and more. Visit the website at www.rosemountmn.gov to find out more.
