Efforts follow recommended social distancing measures
The city of Lakeville will be closing some facilities and canceling some events and programs due to the situation surrounding COVID-19.
The city “is closely monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19 in order to protect the health and safety of our community, in conjunction with guidance provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” the city said in a press release. “It is especially important for our higher-risk older adult population and those with underlying medical conditions to implement social distancing measures and reducing activities.”
The following facilities closed at 3 p.m., Friday, March 13, and will remain closed through Friday, April 3, and reevaluated as the situation evolves:
Lakeville Arenas – Hasse, 8525 215th St. W. and Ames, 19900 Ipava Ave.,
Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. and
Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave.
All programs at the Heritage Center, Arts Center and the Arenas are canceled during this time. Staff will be available by phone and email. Their contact information can be found on the city’s website.
The closures impact the upcoming events at the Lakeville Area Arts Center:
“Matilda the Musical,” March 13-15 and March 19-21
Youth Art Month, opening reception, March 17
“Mini-Narnia,” March 28
The Young & The Rest by Simple Gifts, March 29
and, Free Family Fun Fest, April 3 at Lakeville Ames Arena
Other community events and programs that will be canceled include:
All adult and youth pottery programs, Lakeville Area Arts Center
Family Preschool Art – March 25, Lakeville Area Arts Center
Private rentals, including private art parties and church
Gallery exhibits, Lakeville Area Arts Center
In-person ticket sales, Lakeville Area Arts Center
All Parks and Recreation programs
“We are continuing to evaluate our community events and facilities and will be making decisions about the appropriate level of preparedness and care that is necessary to protect the community,” the city said. “We will continue to provide updates as we have them.”
At this time, MDH is recommending following a “minimal to moderate” level of mitigation as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control. This includes implementing social distancing measures, reducing activities, and canceling large gatherings of 250 or more people and any gathering of 10 or more people that include high-risk populations.
The full list of canceled events is on the city’s website, lakevilleMN.gov.
