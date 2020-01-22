Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.