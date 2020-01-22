The finance staff at Farmington City Hall were honored with the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting for its tenth year.
City Finance Director Teah Malecha reported how her city team again achieved the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
This attainment represents a significant accomplishment for the city and staff, Malecha said adding “This is the tenth consecutive year the city has received this prestigious national award."
To earn this achievement, the governmental entity must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized and comprehensive annual financial report to satisfy both generally accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements.
