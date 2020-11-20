The state of Minnesota's Emergency Executive Order directing residents to Stay Safe is in place. Starting Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m., the state's Dial Back, Minnesota pause will begin. Find all of the information on the Dial Back, Minnesota website here.
Due to the state's Emergency Executive Order 20-81, all staff and visitors at city of Farmington facilities must wear masks.
People can find the most recent status on services, facilities, events, meetings and more below. People can call city hall at 651-280-6800 with any questions.
Service and facility impacts
The following city facilities are closed to the public:
Police Department
Both Fire Departments
Rambling River Center - By appointment only. Call 651-280-6970.
Farmington Liquors: The Farmington Liquors Pilot Knob location is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The downtown liquors location is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. New store policies and procedures are in place. View the new hours of operation, and new policies and procedures here.
Building Inspections Department: Need a building permit? Visit the building permit page for more information.
Parks: Playgrounds are open. The equipment will not be cleaned or sanitized. Visitors will use the equipment at their own risk. Playground visitors should abide by social distancing protocols and wash hands after use. Parks and trails have remained open. Please do not visit the parks, playgrounds or the trails if one is sick. Always keep a 6 foot distance from others. Find the map of our parks and trails on the Parks & Trails page.
Meetings, events and programs
City Council and Boards and Commission Meetings: Visit the Meeting Agendas, Minutes and Videos page for meeting details.
Special Events & Recreation: The following is an update on upcoming programs and events:
November
Turkey Bingo - Canceled
Farmington Liquors Wine Tasting - Canceled
December
Skate with Santa - Canceled
Secret Holiday Shop - Canceled
The city has made a few exercise videos with Program Assistant Stacey Popp to help keep people moving. View the YouTube channel to watch the videos and follow along.
