S'more & More offers ice skating with music and games

The public is invited to the city parks and rec event at the Rambling River Park warming house with plenty of family activities like ice skating, music, games and s'mores with hot cocoa. Bring ice skates. 

 Photo courtesy of the City of Farmington

Enjoy Minnesota's winter weather at the S'mores & More community event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Rambling River Park's warming house with ice skating and family friendly activities.

Besides ice skating, the city of Farmington parks and rec event will feature skating games, music and sweat treats like s'mores and warm hot cocoa.

Remember to bring your ice skates.

Tags

Load comments