Enjoy Minnesota's winter weather at the S'mores & More community event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Rambling River Park's warming house with ice skating and family friendly activities.
Besides ice skating, the city of Farmington parks and rec event will feature skating games, music and sweat treats like s'mores and warm hot cocoa.
Remember to bring your ice skates.
