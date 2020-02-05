The city of Farmington has decided to discontinue Clean Up Days at least for this year and offer a pay-for-service for bulk item disposal or recycling for residents.
The change is due to recent national recycling market fluctuations that have caused city leaders to reevaluate the annual Clean Up Days.
Given the rising costs, safety concerns and overall abuse of the system, the city has decided to move forward with a pay-for-service. The fee for bulk item pick-up ranges between $5 and $100 with the city’s contract recycler DSI. There is also an option of dropping off items directly at DSI for a reduced rate. Call 952-469-2239 for details.
More information is at http://bit.ly/2RC2LIz.
